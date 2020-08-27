Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases, some regions stabilise

Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the Madrid region most affected by the resurgence of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Retroactively updated numbers from the previous day showed more than 6,000 new cases, nearly double the initially reported amount, but off Friday's highs of more than 9,000 that nearly equalled its late-March peak of new cases.

Spain has the highest prevalence of the virus in Western Europe.

Now at a cumulative total of 429,507, infections have risen sharply since Spain lifted a three-month lockdown in late June, but deaths have been much lower than the nearly 900 per day during the epidemic's peak and are now around June's levels.

The ministry on Thursday reported eight new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 28,996.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });