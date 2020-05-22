The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Spain eases Madrid lockdown, letting outdoor dining resume

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2020 15:43
Madrid's coronavirus lockdown will be eased on Monday to allow outdoor dining and gatherings of up to 10 people, as the rate of infection there has slowed, the regional health department said on Friday.
The restrictions in the capital will now be the same as in most of the Spanish mainland, which started relaxing the lockdown early this month. Both Madrid and Barcelona, Spain's second city, had been kept in full lockdown because their outbreaks were so severe.
The state-owned TV channel TVE said Barcelona's restrictions would be similarly eased. Beaches there were opened for walking this week, but public swimming and sunbathing remain banned.
Bars and restaurants in the capital will be allowed to reopen on pavements and terraces from Monday, churches will also reopen, and people will be free to travel within the province.
The lockdown is due to be eased one notch further in other regions. The sparsely populated Canary Islands of La Graciosa, El Hierro and La Gomera, as well as Formentera in the Balearics, were freed from most restrictions on Monday.
US condemns China's "disastrous proposal" to control Hong Kong -Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:47 PM
UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy, PM's spokesman says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:34 PM
Mosques in Saudi Arabia, UAE to stay closed for Eid
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 02:32 PM
NATO to discuss future of Open Skies treaty after US announces withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 01:42 PM
Palestinian woman, daughter arrested in connection to soldier's death
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 01:15 PM
UN: As COVID-19 spreads, Yemen's health system has 'in effect collapsed'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 12:41 PM
UK to set out coronavirus quarantine measures for international arrivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 10:52 AM
Palestinian security forces partially withdraw from Abu Dis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 08:48 AM
US senators seek to sanction China over Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 07:30 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 460 to 177,212
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:52 AM
Mexico posts record 2,973 coronavirus cases in single day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:02 AM
Brazil suffers record 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:41 AM
Trump says he may support another coronavirus stimulus bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 12:33 AM
FDA says 27 coronavirus antibody tests no longer comply with its rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 11:28 PM
Clashes erupt between settlers and Palestinians in Yitzhar
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 10:18 PM
