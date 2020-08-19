The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Spain reports 3,715 new coronavirus cases in post-lockdown record

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 19, 2020 19:14
Spain reported 3,715 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, marking a new daily record since the country came out of a strict lockdown in late June.
Madrid bore the brunt of the increase, logging 1,535 new cases, followed by the Basque Country and Aragon regions with around 470 new infections each.Fourteen people died across Spain in the same period, down from 21 the previous day. In the past seven days, 131 people have died from the virus, the ministry said.
Cumulative cases, which include antibody tests on patients who may have already recovered, rose to 370,867.
Despite mandatory use of masks across the country, EU data show Spain has the highest total tally of cases in western Europe as well as the highest incidence of cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days.
Scrambling to control the outbreak, regional authorities have begun to reimpose restrictions on nightlife and public transport that had been lifted weeks ago when infections had slowed to a trickle.
Health ministry officials have attributed the sharp rise in cases to increased testing, and repeatedly said the country is not yet experiencing a second wave of the epidemic.
Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country have all launched mass screening programs in a bid to identify and isolate asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
On Monday the health ministry said it was monitoring 1,019 active clusters of the virus, defined as three or more linked cases spread across different households.
Social gatherings were behind some 43% of the clusters, with workplace infections linked to around 20%, the ministry said.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Russia's defense ministry says intercepts US spy plane above Baltic sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 06:22 PM
UAE records 435 new COVID-19 infections, one death as cases rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 05:57 PM
14 fires break out in southern Israel due to incendiary balloons
27-year-old arrested after allegedly raping a 16-years-old in Eilat
Pompeo says US expects to trigger snapback on Iran soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 05:37 PM
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on UAE-based companies, individual
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 05:36 PM
Belarus to inaugurate Lukashenko as president within two months
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 04:56 PM
Erdogan says no threats can deter Turkey's operations in Mediterranean
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 04:39 PM
EU to impose Belarus sanctions over election fraud, violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 04:34 PM
Knesset Speaker Levin receives fake arrest warrant from The Hague
Saudi Arabia committed to Arab Peace Plan following UAE-Israel deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 04:07 PM
Train derails in northern Italy, three injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 03:36 PM
Sudanese boy found dead on French beach
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 03:22 PM
Health Ministry lifts Yarka travel warning
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.22 million, death toll at 780,431
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 01:41 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by