Spain to allow outdoor exercise as kids prepare for taste of freedom

By REUTERS  
APRIL 26, 2020 00:04
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an easing of lockdown restrictions on Saturday, as children prepared to go outside for the first time in six weeks and figures confirmed a daily coronavirus death toll running well below the peak seen early this month.
In a televised address Sanchez said Spaniards will be allowed out to exercise alone from May 2 if the coronavirus toll continues to fall. People living together will be permitted to take short walks together.
He also laid out the government's wider plan to loosen the lockdown at different speeds across different regions, depending on whether they meet with criteria established by the World Health Organization.
"We will not suddenly recover activity across all sectors," he said. "The deescalation has to be gradual and asymmetric... We won't all advance at the same pace but we will follow the same rules."
Sanchez said the plan, which the government has been preparing with experts for three weeks, will be rolled out through May and "we will see what happens" in June. He said he will hold a virtual meeting with regional leaders on Sunday to discuss the plans, which the cabinet is set to approve on Tuesday.
