Spanish care home fire kills 89-year-old woman, injures 18

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 6, 2021 11:43
A fire at a Spanish care home killed an 89-year-old woman and injured 18 people, emergency services said on Wednesday.
The blaze began on the third floor at the Domusvi-Adorea home in Seville in southern Spain just before midnight on Tuesday, firefighters said."This was the intervention of the emergency services in the residence home in which an 89-year-old woman died and 18 people were hospitalized," the Seville Emergency Services said in a tweet.
Neighbors brought blankets and offered refuge in their own homes to elderly residents who were forced to leave the building.
Many residents were taken by council workers to a sports center to spend the night.
The cause of the fire was being investigated, emergency services said.


Trump bars US transactions with 8 Chinese apps including Alipay
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 11:01 AM
3,410 register as unemployed in past day, 56,077 since lockdown began
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/06/2021 09:59 AM
Police car torched, grenade thrown in Kiryat Arba
Man indicted for beating wife, seriously injuring her
Democratic challenger Ossoff takes lead in Georgia Senate race
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 09:03 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 8,164 new cases, 6.8% of tests positive
COVID-19 vaccine update: 1.5 million Israelis inoculated
US judge denies effort to stop drilling auction in Arctic refuge
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 04:01 AM
Democrats leading Republicans in early returns from Georgia Senate races
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 02:47 AM
Georgia voters evenly split over who should control US senate - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 02:17 AM
Passengers banned from entering UK without negative COVID-19 test
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 12:19 AM
White Kenosha cop cleared in shooting of Jacob Blake
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2021 11:31 PM
N.Korea began its ruling Workers' Party congress on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2021 11:17 PM
Dozens of Ahuvia Sandak protesters gather in Jerusalem, block roads
Coronavirus in Israel: 8,368 new daily cases, 7.4% positivity rate
