The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Spanish government approves law to define non-consensual sex as rape

By REUTERS  
JULY 6, 2021 16:36
The Spanish government approved a law on Tuesday to define all non-consensual sex as rape, part of a legislative overhaul that toughens penalties for sexual harassment and mandates more support systems for victims.
It approved the bill five years after what became known as the 'wolf-pack' case, in which five men gang-raped an 18-year old woman at Pamplona's bull-running festival, causing public outrage and prompting calls to reform laws on sexual violence.
The draft still requires parliamentary approval, which is expected by the end of the year.
Based around a "yes means yes" model, which qualifies any non-consenting sex as rape, the law will bring Spain into line with 11 other European countries, including Sweden, Portugal and Britain, that use similar legal definitions.
"What the new law does is put the victim at the center of the public response," government spokesperson Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference. "Silence or passivity does not mean consent."
Under existing legislation, a perpetrator must have used physical violence or intimidation for an assault to be classified as rape.
Stalking and street harassment, considered misdemeanors under current legislation, will become crimes, as will female genital mutilation.
Gang rape will be considered an aggravating factor entailing prison sentences of up to 15 years to deter gang crimes similar to others that have shocked Spaniards.
In parallel, the measures call for the creation of a 24-hour sexual assault helpline and specialized children's homes for underage victims.
Spain has long sought to position itself at the forefront of sexual politics and counter prevailing macho attitudes. It legalized gay marriage in 2007 and introduced a pioneering gender violence law in 2004.
Last week the cabinet passed a draft law to allow anyone over 14 to legally change their gender without a medical diagnosis or hormone therapy.
Protests erupted across Spain on Monday night in response to the killing of a gay man who was beaten to death in what appeared to be a homophobic attack in the northern city of La Coruna at the weekend.
Police in Madrid charged protesters with batons, prompting the government to open an investigation into their conduct.


Tags rape spain sexual assault
One injured in stabbing at Dusseldorf airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 02:39 PM
Egyptian court lifts Suez Canal detention order on Ever Given
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 02:28 PM
Knesset advisor infected with coronavirus
Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Karaj nuclear facility last month
No survivors in Russian An-26 plane crash - reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 01:31 PM
Lebanon is 'days away' from social explosion, PM Diab warns
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 01:08 PM
FM director-general visits Morocco to discuss ways to advance relations
Russia says ready to help secure Tajik-Afghan border
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 12:45 PM
Iran says Saudi talks progress but time needed to resolve disputes
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 12:44 PM
Turkish, US defense ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan on Wednesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 12:07 PM
Russia hopes to kick off stability talks with US in July - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 11:40 AM
EU to take legal action if UK doesn't uphold Northern Ireland agreement
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 11:27 AM
Memorial for terror attack victim vandalized near Hebron
Coronavirus in Israel: 501 new cases, highest since March
Coronavirus in IDF: 35 service members infected, 306 quarantined
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by