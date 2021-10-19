The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Spanish poison survivors occupy El Prado, threaten suicide

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 12:50
A group of survivors of a mass canola oil poisoning four decades ago said on Tuesday they had occupied Madrid's El Prado museum and would commit suicide within hours if the government did not respond to their demands.
"Six hours after the start of our presence here, we will start ingesting the pills," the protesters said mid-morning on the Twitter account of an association for victims of a case that affected thousands of people in 1981.
The statement demanded intervention from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to help victims of one of the world's biggest food poisoning scandals.
Thousands of Spaniards suffered lung diseases that were later related to the consumption of processed rapeseed cooking oil. Thousands of others suffered debilitating syndromes for life.
A spokesperson for the El Prado museum and art gallery did not return phone calls seeking comment.
Cadena SER news outlet published a photo showing five protesters, including one in a wheelchair, in front of "Las Meninas," a famous painting by Diego Velazquez.
Kremlin says move to suspend Russian mission to NATO underscores absence
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:30 PM
COVID: Kindergartens to be added to Green Class outline next week
Palestinian media: US Consulate in Jerusalem may open next month
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/19/2021 12:51 PM
IDF closes off select sites along Gaza border
Bangladesh arrests hundreds for violence against Hindus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:32 PM
EU warns Poland it will pay for challenging common law
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:22 PM
Beitar Jerusalem fans brawl over muslim player
Public memorial for Yitzhak Rabin canceled due to lack of funds
COVID-19 in Israel: 798 IDF soldiers have virus
COVID-19 in Israel: 1,483 new cases, 360 in serious condition
Police arrest 3 suspects in 35-year-old Jerusalem murder case
Turkey orders arrest of 158 in military probe over Gulen links
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 08:39 AM
Health minister: Medical interns, residences are right
25-year-old Israeli Arab shot to death, Arab sector's 101st murder
Trump sues US House panel investigating Jan. 6 attack -court document
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by