Special aid package presented for red zones remaining in lockdown

Workers who are employed in workplaces that are allowed to open under the new regulations, but are forbidden from leaving their city due to the lockdown, will receive unemployment payments from the first day they enter unpaid vacation.

Direct financial aid will be provided to local authorities by the Interior Ministry and residents will receive aid through the Military Personnel Program run by the Defense Ministry, IDF and Home Front Command.

A joint team of the director-general of the Finance Ministry and Interior Ministry will monitor and organize required aid for cities handling the outbreak.

Those requiring assistance from the Tax Authority and national insurance (Bituah Leumi) in red zones will receive preference in handling requests.

The relevant ministries will continue to discuss protecting workers in red zones from being fired.

A ministerial team headed by Finance Minister Israel Katz presented a special aid package for red zones that will remain in lockdown on Sunday, including unemployment payments and financial aid to local authorities.