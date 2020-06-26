Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz lands in Israel ahead of planned annexation

Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz landed in Israel on Friday ahead of the planned Israeli annexation of 30% of West Bank and the Jordan Valley, which can start as early as July 1.



אני מאוד שמח להיות בישראל. שבת שלום לכולם. — Avi Berkowitz (@AviBerkow) June 26, 2020

According to several reports, the US is eager to obtain an agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on what sort of annexation will eventually take place.The annexation is meant to be the first step leading to the formation of a Palestinian state.Berkowitz wrote in his twitter account, in Hebrew, that he is happy to be in Israel and wished his followers Shabbat Shalom.