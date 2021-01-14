Sputnik V official Twitter account suspended

The official account for the Sputnik V novel coronavirus vaccine - @sputnikvaccine - was suspended on Twitter, according to a statement by the vaccine developer.Owners of the Sputnik V account claim that they have not been detailed of the conditions surrounding their ban, or the reasoning behind the suspension and the restriction on the account. "Via Twitter, we have shared all the information, and we’ve been open and transparent on how the vaccine works," the developers wrote in a statement. "Via Twitter, we have offered AstraZeneca to use one of the components of Sputnik V and agreed on joint clinical trials."They are currently calling on subscribers to write to Twitter requesting the social media giant to restore their access to the account.Sputnik's Russian developers say clinical trials, still under way, initially claimed it to have an efficacy rate of over 90% back in December, higher than that of AstraZeneca's vaccine – and similar to those of US rivals Pfizer and Moderna.On Thursday, the head of the Russia's sovereign wealth stated that a one-dose course of Russia's Sputnik vaccine against COVID-19 will have an efficacy rate of 73-85%.Authorities said on Monday that Russia would conduct a clinical trial of a one-dose version of its coronavirus vaccine, describing it as a possible "temporary" solution to help countries with high infection rates make the drug go further.Some Western scientists have raised concerns about the speed at which Russia has worked, giving the regulatory go-ahead for its vaccines as well as the launching of large-scale vaccinations before full trials to test Sputnik V's safety and efficacy have been completed. Russia says the criticism is unfounded.