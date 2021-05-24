Stabbing attack reported in Jerusalem, terrorist subdued

A stabbing attack was reported near the Ammunition Hill Memorial Site in Jerusalem on Monday.
Two young men in their 20s, one an IDF soldier, were stabbed on Shlomo Zalman Shraga Street, in front of the national headquarters of the Border Police, and received medical attention on the scene before being evacuated to a nearby hospital in moderate and serious condition.
The suspected terrorist was subdued by a Border Police officer who was nearby, a police reported noted. Additional police and Shin Bet forces were dispatched to the scene.Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana visited the scene of the attack shortly after and held a briefing with officers involved in investigating the attack, while talking to the Border Police officers involved in subduing the terrorist.
נראה כמו פיגוע דקירה בכביש מספר 1, פצוע אחד בינוני, המחבל נורה. pic.twitter.com/oKeafWirHD— نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) May 24, 2021
