Stabbing attack reported in Jerusalem, terrorist subdued

Two young men in their 20s were reportedly stabbed on Shlomo Zalman Shraga Street in Jerusalem * Terrorist was subdued

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 24, 2021 14:23
United Hatzalah paramedic at the scene of the stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Monday, May 24, 2021. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
United Hatzalah paramedic at the scene of the stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Monday, May 24, 2021.
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
A stabbing attack was reported near the Ammunition Hill Memorial Site in Jerusalem on Monday.
Two young men in their 20s, one an IDF soldier, were stabbed on Shlomo Zalman Shraga Street, in front of the national headquarters of the Border Police, and received medical attention on the scene before being evacuated to a nearby hospital in moderate and serious condition. 

The suspected terrorist was subdued by a Border Police officer who was nearby, a police reported noted. Additional police and Shin Bet forces were dispatched to the scene.
Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana visited the scene of the attack  shortly after and held a briefing with officers involved in investigating the attack, while talking to the Border Police officers involved in subduing the terrorist.  
Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana thank the Border Police officer who subdued the terrorist, Monday, May 24, 2021 (Police Spokesperson's Unit)Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana thank the Border Police officer who subdued the terrorist, Monday, May 24, 2021 (Police Spokesperson's Unit)


