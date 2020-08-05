State budget deficit reaches 7.2%, setting new record of NIS 70 billion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AUGUST 5, 2020 18:43
The state budget deficit hit 7.2% at the end of July, reaching a new record of NIS 70 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the shut down of major sections of Israel's economy, according to Israeli media.
