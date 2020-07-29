The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Steinsaltz Center head: Use Tisha Be'aAv for reflection

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 29, 2020 12:59
The limitation on travel due to the coronavirus should give people more time to reflect about life, especially on Tisha Be'Av, the head of the Steinzaltz Center in Jerusalem, Rabbi Meni Even Israel said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.
"There is a notion today that people have more time," he said. "Corona saved us time from travelling and gave us more time to reflect. When you cannot travel, you can make it meaningful. Corona can give us a diff perspective on what we are."Even Israel said the fact that visits to the Western Wall this year are limited due to the virus creates an opportunity for more introspection at home. 
"We are going to be alone to reflect," he said. "Every generation that doesn’t rebuild Temple is considered responsible. Does it mean we will be there physically? We can try to build a spiritual temple all around. Zoom is 500 people maximum. That is a dwelling place. We should spend the day reflecting on how to make people come together in a meaningful experience."
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16.82 million, death toll at 660,546
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 01:58 PM
Philippines confirms 1,874 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 01:15 PM
Hong Kong reports 118 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 01:11 PM
Man suspected of threatening Netanyahu arrested near PM's office - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/29/2020 11:47 AM
Jordan's King Abdullah issues decree to hold parliamentary elections
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 11:41 AM
Indonesia reports 2,381 new coronavirus infections, 74 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 11:37 AM
Head of 'coronavirus hotline' quits amid Shin Bet surveillance chaos
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/29/2020 11:21 AM
Coronavirus: 2,093 new diagnoses in one day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/29/2020 11:14 AM
Russia's coronavirus cases near 830,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 11:03 AM
Grotto: Won't demand quarantine from those coming from 'green' states
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/29/2020 10:14 AM
Finance Minister Katz to lay down one-year budget on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/29/2020 07:55 AM
China reports 101 new coronavirus cases for July 28 vs 68 prior day
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 05:01 AM
Coronavirus: US reports 54,448 new cases, 1,126 deaths – CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 09:51 PM
IDF identifies suspects near Lebanon border, locals told to stay home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/28/2020 09:32 PM
IDF reports 595 active cases of coronavirus, all in light condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/28/2020 09:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by