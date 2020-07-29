Steinsaltz Center head: Use Tisha Be'aAv for reflection

The limitation on travel due to the coronavirus should give people more time to reflect about life, especially on Tisha Be'Av, the head of the Steinzaltz Center in Jerusalem, Rabbi Meni Even Israel said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post."There is a notion today that people have more time," he said. "Corona saved us time from travelling and gave us more time to reflect. When you cannot travel, you can make it meaningful. Corona can give us a diff perspective on what we are."Even Israel said the fact that visits to the Western Wall this year are limited due to the virus creates an opportunity for more introspection at home."We are going to be alone to reflect," he said. "Every generation that doesn’t rebuild Temple is considered responsible. Does it mean we will be there physically? We can try to build a spiritual temple all around. Zoom is 500 people maximum. That is a dwelling place. We should spend the day reflecting on how to make people come together in a meaningful experience."