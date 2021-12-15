Stone-throwing attack leaves two lightly injured in Jordan Valley

Two men in their 30s were driving their car along a highway in the Jordan Valley on Wednesday night, near the Hamra junction, when stones were thrown at their vehicle, running them off the road.

The car hit the guard rails on the side of the road. The two sustained light injuries as a result.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated them at the scene.

This is a developing story.