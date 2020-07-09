Stones thrown at Israeli youth who entered village in Area A
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 9, 2020 14:39
Five Israeli youth had stones thrown at them on Thursday afternoon after they accidentally entered an Arab village located in Area A, where entrance is forbidden for Israeli citizens in the West Bank, Israel Hayom reported.
