Strong tremors felt in Indian capital of Delhi, Srinagar
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 19:24
Strong tremors were felt in parts of Northern India including the capital city of New Delhi and as far as Srinagar, Reuters witnesses said late on Friday.The intensity of the earthquake was not immediately clear from official agencies.
