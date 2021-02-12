The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Strong tremors felt in Indian capital of Delhi, Srinagar

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 19:24
Strong tremors were felt in parts of Northern India including the capital city of New Delhi and as far as Srinagar, Reuters witnesses said late on Friday.
The intensity of the earthquake was not immediately clear from official agencies.
Yemen's Houthis: Hit Saudi Abha Airport, King Khalid air base with drones
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 07:10 PM
40 hikers stuck on trail near Dead Sea, rescue services at work
WHO's Tedros says discussed US support for COVAX vaccine with CDC chief
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 05:47 PM
Police shuts down Beit Shemesh rave for violating COVID-19 rules
Bitcoin donations surge to jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's cause
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 02:50 PM
Coronavirus committee approves 24-hour extension of current restrictions
France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's production of uranium metal
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 02:40 PM
Lebanon's Hariri says no progress made on forming new government
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 12:23 PM
More than 350 detained in Myanmar since coup - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 11:34 AM
Palestinian pedestrian killed, 2 injured in accident with Israeli driver
Danish, German police make arrests over alleged terrorist attack plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 10:01 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,922 new cases, 6.7% tests return positive
Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 09:53 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 147,000 vaccinated on Thursday
Ben Gvir appeals to disqualify all Arabs running for Knesset
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by