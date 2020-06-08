The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Student in Modi'in infected with coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 8, 2020 17:33
A student at the ORT school in Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut was confirmed as infected with the coronavirus on Monday, according to Walla! news. All 7th grade students in her class and her teachers have entered quarantine.


63 schools that closed due to coronavirus to reopen this week
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 06:11 PM
El Al extends unpaid leave of thousands of workers until July 31
8 foreign workers living at Eilat hotel infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 04:22 PM
White House adviser: '100%' chance of another coronavirus aid deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 03:33 PM
Moscow to end self-isolation regime, digital pass system from June 9
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 02:43 PM
Mask-wearing worshippers in temples as India reopens
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 01:21 PM
Spain's supreme court investigates former king Juan Carlos on Saudi case
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 01:00 PM
Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 12:44 PM
Malaysia reports 7 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 12:42 PM
Indonesia reports 847 new coronavirus infections, 32 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 12:06 PM
Turkey orders 149 people detained for suspected Gulen links -Anadolu
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 11:42 AM
High schools educational trips to Poland canceled due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 11:31 AM
Seven suspects arrested for shooting police car in Ramle
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/08/2020 09:50 AM
Philippines probes fake Facebook accounts after anti-terror law protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 09:48 AM
US decision to withdraw troops from Germany "unacceptable" - Merkel ally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2020 09:47 AM
