Stun grenade thrown near the home of Or Yehuda mayor

The grenade thrown near the home of Or Yehuda mayor Liat Shochat, January 3, 2021. (Credit: OR YEHUDA MUNICIPALITY SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

When an explosive sound was heard near the mayor's home of Or Yehuda on Sunday evening, Israel Police responded immediately and opened an investigation.A stun grenade was found near her house. "A red line was crossed here, one that cannot get ignored," said Liat Shochat, Or Yehuda's mayor."I have full faith in the authorities, and hopeful for quick results from the investigation that will bring the culprits to justice," she said.