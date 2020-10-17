The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Stun, smoke grenades thrown at home of Prisons Service officer

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 17, 2020 16:24
A stun grenade and a smoke grenade were thrown at the home of an Israeli Prisons Service officer in Usfiya on Friday night, according to Maariv.
There were no injuries and there was no damage to property.
France knife attacker asked pupils to point out his victim
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 04:31 PM
Quick coronavirus testing centers to serve teachers without a referral
Woman arrested after bodies of three children found at Vienna property
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 01:39 PM
Malaysia reports 869 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 01:39 PM
Israeli business magnet Michael Strauss dies at the age of 86
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.29 million, death toll at 1,102,707
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 01:03 PM
Man rescued from Ayalon River, Ayalon Road blocked by police
France will react with the greatest firmness after attack - PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 12:06 PM
M16 rifle smuggle attempt foiled by security personnel in the West Bank
Russia reports 14,922 new coronavirus cases, 279 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 11:08 AM
Austria's daily coronavirus cases surge past 2,000 to new record
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 11:07 AM
Austrian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 10:16 AM
Ukraine's new daily coronavirus cases exceed 6,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 09:25 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.07 million, death toll at 1,099,592
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 08:18 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 7,830 to 348,557
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 08:17 AM
