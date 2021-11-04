The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Sudan's military head speaks to UN chief, to release four ministers

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 19:20
Sudan's military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ordered the release of four civilian members of the ousted government of Abdallah Hamdok, state television said on Thursday.
Ministers Hamza Baloul, Ali Jiddo, Hashim Hasabalrasoul and Yousef Adam were ordered released, it added.
The news comes after al-Burhan spoke with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, with the latter urging the restoration of constitutional order and the transitional process following the military takeover, said a UN spokesperson.
"The Secretary-General reiterated his call for the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilians arbitrarily detained in Sudan," the UN spokesperson said in a statement.
