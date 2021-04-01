Suez Canal chairman: Ever Given blockage losses could reach $1 bln

"The amount of damage and losses, and how much the dredgers consumed, will be calculated. Estimates, God willing, will reach a billion dollars and a little bit more, this is the country's right," the chairman, Osama Rabie, said.

The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority said on Wednesday, in an interview with Egypt's Sada El-Balad TV, that losses and damages from the Ever Given blockage could reach around $1 billion.