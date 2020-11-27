The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Suicide bomber kills six in Mogadishu ice-cream parlor

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 27, 2020 21:01
A suicide bomber blew himself up in an ice-cream parlor in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing six people and wounding eight, an official said.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, but the Islamist insurgent group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the capital and elsewhere.
The group is allied with al Qaeda and wants to rule Somalia according to its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.
The Gelato Divino parlor is located near K4 Junction in the heart of Mogadishu, near the international airport.
"A suicide bomber blew up himself in the ice-cream restaurant," information ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar said. "Six people died and eight others were injured."
