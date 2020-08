The Supreme Court accepted an appeal by Avi Nesher's killer, Itzhak Asefa, on Wednesday and cut a year and half off of his sentence, bringing it down to a total of only three years."We've been seeing a positive trend with Asefa, who's been expressing an understanding of the consequences of his actions, while taking responsibility over his offenses," the judges said. Asefa, a soccer player, was found guilty over the car crash that killed Nesher in 2018 in Tel Aviv.