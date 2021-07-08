Surfside collapse: 6 new victims found, death toll rises to 60
By REUTERS
JULY 8, 2021 17:24
Crews searching the collapsed condominium tower near Miami recovered an additional 6 bodies, bringing the death toll to 60, officials said on Thursday, one day after declaring there was no longer hope of finding someone alive.
