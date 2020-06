A 32-year-old man was found dead on the main road linking the Kisra and Sumei Druze villages in western Galilee on Sunday evening, Israeli media reported.The victim is Najib Abdallah, resident of the Kisra village. He was found severely injured and was rushed to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, where he was pronounced dead. Following the incident, the Israel Police arrested two suspects, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, also residents of the Kisra village.