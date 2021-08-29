Security threat in Kochav Ya'akov lifted, infiltrator captured

The infiltrator suspected of a security breach in Kochav Ya'akov was captured at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, says the deputy head of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council Police District according to a report by N12.

A security alert was raised in the West Bank settlement of Kochav Ya'akov close to Jerusalem half an hour earlier, N12 reported, regarding a suspected infiltration into the region. The residents were asked to remain indoors, lock doors and close the blinds, awaiting further instructions.

The suspect was a resident of the town, according to the statement. The roads to the settlement have been re-opened.