Suspected Islamists free 900 prisoners from east Congo jail
By REUTERS
OCTOBER 20, 2020 10:13
Armed men freed around 900 prisoners from a jail in Beni, east Democratic Republic of Congo, in a coordinated attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the town's mayor said, blaming an Islamist militant group operating in the area.
