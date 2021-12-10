The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Suspected Islamists kill 16 people in eastern Congo

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2021 14:05
Suspected Islamist militants killed 16 people this week in two rural towns in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, a civil society leader and a resident said on Friday.
They said the attackers belonged to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia linked to Islamic State that is accused of killing hundreds of civilians in eastern Congo since 2019 and carrying out a string of recent bombings in Uganda.
The attack took place on Wednesday night in the rural commune of Mangina and nearby Masiriko in Congo's North Kivu province, the sources said. An unknown number of people were also kidnapped, said Freddy Mbayayi, deputy mayor of Mangina.
"It was horrible to see mothers, children and elderly people fleeing the cruelty of the ADF," said Pelka Josaphat, a resident of Mangina.
"The victims were killed by machetes and within my family four people are not responding to calls because they were carried away by the enemy," he told Reuters. Congo and Uganda last month launched joint military operations against the ADF, with Uganda mounting air and artillery strikes against their bases and sending thousands of troops across the border.
Uganda has vowed to stay as long as necessary to defeat the militia, but the intervention has alarmed some Congolese, who recall Uganda's plundering of their resources during the 1998-2003 conflict.
Gazans march to celebrate 34 years to Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 12:55 PM
Lebanese PM says he asked Egypt for support to generate electricity
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 09:48 AM
IDF thwarts attempted weapon-smuggling from base in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 09:41 AM
China, Nicaragua re-establish ties in blow to US, Taiwan
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 08:15 AM
Gantz, Blinken met in Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 12:54 AM
Ukraine says Russia rejects new ceasefire proposals, prisoner swaps
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 12:51 AM
IDF Iron Dome operator indicted for rape of fellow woman soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 11:22 PM
Biden to convey support for Ukraine's sovereignty in call with Zelenskiy
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 10:15 PM
COVID: Current travel restrictions to stay in place for another 10 days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 10:03 PM
Flu rates increased significantly in Israel - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 08:17 PM
Gunmen kill at least 14 civilian militiamen in Burkina Faso
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 07:40 PM
Michigan school shooting 'entirely preventable,' says $100m. lawsuit
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 07:02 PM
Britain warns Putin: it will cost Russia severely if you attack Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 06:59 PM
Maxwell trial delayed by lawyer's illness
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 06:56 PM
Ganz expected to meet with Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 06:28 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by