Murder in Haifa: 57-year-old Arab man was shot in his home

Muhammad Faiz, 57, was shot to death in Haifa inside his home early Tuesday morning, Israeli media reported.

Paramedics who were called to the scene were forced to declare death at the site.

Police have opened investigations into the shooting. "A difficult affair," said Coastal District Police Commander Yoram Sofer. "We are investing all our resources to respond," N12 reported his saying.

"A cruel and difficult murder, a man was shot inside his home in front of his wife and children." said a source close to the family, according to an N12 report. "It's horrific, unbelievable."

A resident of Haifa who knew the victim described him as "a good man, a family man" who worked as a truck driver, Ynet reported. "He was not in disputes with anyone," said the man. "There is no end to the murder cases... this madness must be stopped."