Woman murdered in Bat Yam, husband suspected

A woman was found dead in an apartment on Yoseftal street in Bat Yam on Sunday, the incident is investigated as murder, Police reported. United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Benny Mizrachi who was one of the first responders on the scene said: "When I arrived at the scene I found a woman with no signs of life. With great sadness, there was nothing to do except to declare her death due to the severity of injuries that she sustained." called the police. The couple have two minor children.The woman's husband was found drunk on the scene and
Na'amat Director Hagit Peer slammed the government for not funding the 2017 national program to combat violence against women.
She said she is “greatly concerned that the coronavirus crisis, which leads to immense health and financial pressures, will lead to an increase of violence soon – we might be seeing it now.”
Saying that “the blood of women cannot be forfeited” she called on the government to release the NIS 250 million earmarked to fund the program.
Violence against women had increased during the past two months due to the coronavirus outbreak and the uncertainty it caused in many households.
Police is investigating the case.