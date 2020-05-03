Woman murdered in Bat Yam, husband suspected

Na'amat Director Hagit Peer slammed the government for not funding the 2017 national program to combat violence against women.



She said she is “greatly concerned that the coronavirus crisis, which leads to immense health and financial pressures, will lead to an increase of violence soon – we might be seeing it now.”



Saying that “the blood of women cannot be forfeited” she called on the government to release the NIS 250 million earmarked to fund the program.