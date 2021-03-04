Suspected pedophile: I tried to recreate Eilat gang rape with 13-year-old

Sherf's arrest has been extended for an addidional five days, police announced on after a hearing Thursday.

According to the indictment, Sherf, 21, raped the girl on two different occasions, beat and strangled the girl, and offered drugs and alcohol to her.

Sherf's lawyer claims that the girl looks older than she really is, claimed she was 16 and that everything was done consensually. However, additional claims made on Thursday seem to indicate quite the opposite.

"We have evidence that the girl told some of her friends about the rape she went through on the first day, who were questioned about it, but they did not report it to anyone. Only after the second case was the suspect caught hiding in the girl's bathroom in the girl's room," a police spokesman said on Thursday.

According to the police statment, the guide at the hotel said in his interrogation that he noticed the interaction between the suspect and the girl and warned him: "This is a little girl who is not your age and doesn't have common sense yet. Do not approach her."