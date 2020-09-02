Two injured in suspected terrorist attack reported in West Bank

A soldier and police officer were lightly injured in a suspected ramming attack at the Tapuah Junction east of Ariel in the West Bank on Wednesday.

According to Israel Police, the suspected terrorist arrived at the scene and rammed into police officers at the junction, injuring them lightly. The suspect was shot by security forces after he exited the vehicle and ran towards police with a knife and is in moderate condition.

"When we arrived at the scene, two injured people, men about the ages of 20 and 23, were walking at the scene conscious and suffering from light wounds, explained Aviel Mamlia, a senior MDA paramedic. "We provided them with initial medical care and transferred them in light condition to continued treatment at a hospital." "Residents of Samaria embrace and strengthen the IDF soldiers and the security forces together with the entire people of Israel," said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, in response to the incident. "When the government withdraws from sovereignty and stutters about its grip on our country, it is no wonder that the terrorists of the Palestinian Authority gather courage and go out to harm soldiers and civilians. Only a determined stand on our right to the land will bring calm and quiet," added Dagan. The IDF and Israel Police both confirmed that they had received initial reports of a terrorist ramming attack at the junction on Wednesday and were investigating the incident."When we arrived at the scene, two injured people, men about the ages of 20 and 23, were walking at the scene conscious and suffering from light wounds, explained Aviel Mamlia, a senior MDA paramedic. "We provided them with initial medical care and transferred them in light condition to continued treatment at a hospital."