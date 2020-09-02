The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Two injured in suspected terrorist attack reported in West Bank

The attack comes exactly a week after Rabbi Shai Ohayon was murdered in a stabbing attack in Petah Tikva.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 09:01
Border Police officers in Tapuah junction. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Border Police officers in Tapuah junction.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A soldier and police officer were lightly injured in a suspected ramming attack at the Tapuah Junction east of Ariel in the West Bank on Wednesday.
According to Israel Police, the suspected terrorist arrived at the scene and rammed into police officers at the junction, injuring them lightly. The suspect was shot by security forces after he exited the vehicle and ran towards police with a knife and is in moderate condition.
The IDF and Israel Police both confirmed that they had received initial reports of a terrorist ramming attack at the junction on Wednesday and were investigating the incident.
"When we arrived at the scene, two injured people, men about the ages of 20 and 23, were walking at the scene conscious and suffering from light wounds, explained Aviel Mamlia, a senior MDA paramedic. "We provided them with initial medical care and transferred them in light condition to continued treatment at a hospital."
"Residents of Samaria embrace and strengthen the IDF soldiers and the security forces together with the entire people of Israel," said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, in response to the incident.
"When the government withdraws from sovereignty and stutters about its grip on our country, it is no wonder that the terrorists of the Palestinian Authority gather courage and go out to harm soldiers and civilians. Only a determined stand on our right to the land will bring calm and quiet," added Dagan.
The attack comes exactly a week after Rabbi Shai Ohayon was murdered in a stabbing attack in Petah Tikva.


Tags Terrorism tapuah junction Terror Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UAE-Israel deal could mark a new dawn for relations in the Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Golinkin A Jewish view of non-violent protest and civil disobedience By DAVID GOLINKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by