Swastikas scrawled on door of Tel Aviv synagogue

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 26, 2021 11:07
Swastikas scrawled on the door of a Tel Aviv synagogue (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Swastikas scrawled on the door of a Tel Aviv synagogue
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Swastikas were scrawled on the door of a synagogue in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night, Israel Police announced on Thursday morning.
Police have opened an investigation and are collecting evidence at the site.
