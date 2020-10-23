The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Swiss report record 6,634 new COVID infections, 10 deaths

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 23, 2020 15:38
Switzerland set a record for new COVID-19 infections on Friday, joining around 50 other nations where total cases exceed 100,000 as a second coronavirus wave engulfs the country of 8.6 million people and stretches testing and tracing to their limits.
Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighboring principality Liechtenstein rose by 6,634 to 103,653, and the death toll rose by 10 to 1,877, Swiss health officials said. On Wednesday, Switzerland reported 5,596 new infections, the previous record.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Dutch daily coronavirus cases hit nearly 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 03:42 PM
US suspends Turkey visa services after reports on potential attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 03:16 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroyed two Yemeni Houthi drones
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 03:13 PM
Shlomi Shabbat leaves hospital after coronavirus hospitalization
Erdogan says Turkey tested Russian S-400s, shrugs off US reaction
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 02:20 PM
Bnei Brak reclassified from orange to yellow city
People with 'O' blood group are less likely to catch COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 10:25 AM
Police break up wedding, guest smashes police car windshield
COVID-19 spreading more quickly than in spring, French epidemiologist sai
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 10:18 AM
Lebanon security chief back to Beirut after positive COVID-19 test in US
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 09:29 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 895 new cases on Thursday
Two more Palestinian officials infected with coronavirus
Federal judge dismisses Trump's mail-ballot suit against NJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 05:35 AM
Australia's COVID-19 hotspot sees active cases fall to 4-month low
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 04:06 AM
Over 47 mln ballots cast in US election, surpassing 2016 early turnout
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2020 12:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by