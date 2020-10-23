Swiss report record 6,634 new COVID infections, 10 deaths

Switzerland set a record for new COVID-19 infections on Friday, joining around 50 other nations where total cases exceed 100,000 as a second coronavirus wave engulfs the country of 8.6 million people and stretches testing and tracing to their limits.

Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighboring principality Liechtenstein rose by 6,634 to 103,653, and the death toll rose by 10 to 1,877, Swiss health officials said. On Wednesday, Switzerland reported 5,596 new infections, the previous record.