Synagogue organization welcomes decision to allow High Holiday prayers

"The new plan is important and significant, and was presented after deep thought and discussion," said Rabbi Shmuel Slotki, Director of the World Organization of Orthodox Communities and Synagogues. But "it is on us to remember that at the end of the day, human life is the thing that needs to be at the front of all our priorities, and it is upon everyone to take extra care according to what they see fit and their medical condition," he said. "These are days in which it is on all of us to glorify [the principle] 'And you shall watch yourselves very well.'"

The organization recommends that worshipers keep two meters distance between themselves and that prayer services be held in open spaces.

The World Organization of Orthodox Communities and Synagogues welcomed a Monday decision by the Israeli government to allow High Holy Day prayer services while following coronavirus regulations.