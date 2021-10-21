The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Syria executes 24 people over deadly forest fires

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 21:32
Syria executed 24 people it said had set fires that swept swathes of forests mainly in the coastal province of Latakia, the ancestral home of Syrian President Bashar al Assad, the justice ministry said on Thursday .
Those executed on Wednesday were charged with committing "terrorist acts that led to death and damage to state infrastructure, public and private property," the ministry said.
It said 11 others were sentenced to life in prison on the same charges from dozens arrested at the end of last year who confessed to igniting the fires that began in September 2020 and lasted until mid-October.
Although executions are common in the tightly run country with a powerful security apparatus, it is rare to publicise such a large number of executions on a single day.
The justice ministry statement said tens of fires swept forests and farmland and burnt homes in dozens of villages and towns in Latakia and Tartous provinces and also the central province of Hama.
No details were provided on where and how the executions took place in a country where international human rights groups says many detainees are executed without trial and where security prisons have tens of thousands of detainees.
Assad visited the devastated rural areas near his ancestral home of Qardaha in Latakia, inhabited mainly by his minority Alawite sect that dominates the higher echelons of power in the security forces and army.
The huge fires caused tens of millions of dollars of losses in cultivated plots of mainly citrus, apples and olive trees that many poor Alawite farmers rely on to supplement meager low paid state jobs.
It also damaged a main part of the state-owned tobacco company that is a mainstay of the coastal area's economy.
State television showed alleged confessions of some of the culprits who said they were paid to set the deliberate fires.
The authorities had at the time blamed Syria's foreign and internal enemies for igniting the fires as part of what it said was economic warfare. The country's decade-old war has led to tens of thousands of deaths, displaced millions, and led to a refugee crisis.
Finance Committee approves bill to raise women's retirement age to 65
US Mediator Hochstein says Lebanon-Israel talks need to be quick
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 08:38 PM
Lebanon's court to ask LF's Geagea for statement on street violen
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 08:24 PM
WZO head commends Canada and Australia for fight against antisemitism
US holds three tests to advance hypersonic weapon programs, Pentagon say
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 07:13 PM
Police Investigation Department no. 2 fired for 'incompatibility'
Tzvika Fayirizen chosen as new Yad Vashem director-general
UN sets up trust fund for 'people's economy' in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 05:02 PM
Budget to reach Knesset floor on October 31st - coalition
Man charged with 'terrorist' murder of British lawmaker Amess
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 03:00 PM
Additional 5 cases of AY4.2 cases identified in Israel
Four killed in gas explosion at Chinese BBQ restaurant
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 01:20 PM
IDF officer lightly wounded by shrapnel during training
UN sets up trust fund for 'people's economy' in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 12:18 PM
Indian PM Modi will attend Glasgow climate conference
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 12:05 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by