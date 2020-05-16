Syria: Explosion reported in the city of Aleppo

A loud explosion was reported by the residents of Aleppo, Ynet reported, citing Syrian television on Friday night.
The news follows a series of airstrikes in Syria, allegedly targeting an Iranian build-up of forces there.
Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah said earlier this week that Israel is attempting to strike factories where precision-guided missile technology is being produced, and slammed Defense Minister Naftali Bennett for “selling imaginary feats” to the Israeli public.Because of the damages caused to Iran's economy and public health during the coronavirus outbreak, some experts believe Iran is pulling forces out of Syria. Other experts warn that the Islamic Republic is not likely to give up on its foothold in Syria, gained during the ongoing Civil War in that country.