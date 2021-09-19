The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Syria military chief makes rare visit to Jordan to discuss border issues

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 23:43
Syria's defense minister visited Jordan on Sunday to discuss stability on their mutual border, the first such meeting since the Syrian conflict erupted a decade ago, officials said.
The meeting comes after Syria's army reestablished control this month over Deraa, a city south of Damascus, in a Russian brokered deal that averted an all-out military assault.
Jordanian army head Lieutenant General Yousef Hunaiti met Syrian Defence Minister and Chief of Staff Ali Ayyoub over the Deraa situation and to discuss issues such as the fight against terrorism and drug smuggling in the area, Jordan's army said.
Deraa was a focus for protests that erupted in 2011 against the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The military's move to crush the demonstrations began the spiral into war.
Jordan's King Abdullah, a staunch US ally, praised Russian President Vladimir Putin on a visit to Moscow in August. Russian forces in Syria helped reverse the tide of Syria's conflict, enabling government forces to retake swathes of lost territory.
Jordan had for years supported mainstream Western-backed rebels who controlled southern Syria until a campaign by the Syrian army in 2018 aided by Russian air power and Iranian-backed militias retook the province.
Thousands of rebels, who once received arms and support funneled through Jordan, handed over their weapons under surrender deals brokered by Moscow.
The retaking of Deraa by government forces has brought with it control of several towns and villages that until recently defied state authority.
Amman remains concerned about the presence of Iranian-backed forces on its border, echoing concerns in neighboring Israel, Iran's arch foe.
Jordanian officials have accused Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement of being behind drugs smuggling in the area. The group has repeatedly denied allegations made by the West and others that it is involved in any such smuggling network.
Russia's ruling pro-Putin party wins parliamentary vote - early results
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/20/2021 12:15 AM
France cancels defense meeting with UK over submarine disagreement
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2021 10:54 PM
Islamic state claims responsibility for attacks in eastern Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2021 08:40 PM
Bennett appoints Elad Tene as Public Diplomacy Directorate head
Qatar flight with Afghans, Americans, Europeans leaves Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2021 05:50 PM
TankerTrackers says third tanker carrying fuel to Lebanon underway
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2021 04:53 PM
Indictment filed against Palestinian who stoned IDF vehicle
Man who made a woman brain dead with a brick sentenced to 18 years
Haifa building evacuated due to concern of collapse
US President Biden, French President Macron to discuss submarine crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2021 01:18 PM
Iraq oil minister: OPEC to stick to oil production deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2021 01:13 PM
Turkish President Erdogan to meet Greek PM in New York
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2021 12:46 PM
Lapid discusses Gaza' economy for security' plan with Egyptian FM
COVID in the IDF: 2,362 infected, one in serious condition
COVID in Israel: 7,445 new cases, 6.21% of tests positive
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by