Syria says new tougher US sanctions breach international law

Syria said Washington's toughest sanctions against President Bashar al-Assad's government, which came to effect on Wednesday, violated international law.Syria will resist the fresh sanctions, which penalized 39 companies and individuals including Assad, his wife Asma and her family, according to a statement by the foreign ministry carried on state media.The new travel restrictions and financial sanctions strike Assad at a time when he is grappling with a deepening economic crisis in a country ravaged by nine years of war, and a rare outbreak of protests in government-held areas.