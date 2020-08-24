Syria UN committee 'on hold' after three members positive for COVID-19

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which opened its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday, is "currently on hold" after three members tested positive for COVID-19, a UN statement said.The office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen did not identify which three of the 45 members of the so-called small body of the Constitutional Committee were infected. One third is nominated by the Syrian government, one third by the opposition, and one third is from civil society."Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course," it said, adding that Swiss authorities had been informed and contact-tracing was under way.