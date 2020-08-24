The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Syria UN committee 'on hold' after three members positive for COVID-19

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 24, 2020 18:01
The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which opened its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday, is "currently on hold" after three members tested positive for COVID-19, a UN statement said.
The office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen did not identify which three of the 45 members of the so-called small body of the Constitutional Committee were infected. One third is nominated by the Syrian government, one third by the opposition, and one third is from civil society."Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course," it said, adding that Swiss authorities had been informed and contact-tracing was under way.


