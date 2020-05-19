The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Syria's warring parties agree to Geneva talks

"As soon as the pandemic situation allows, they have agreed to come to Geneva and they have agreed on an agenda for the next meeting," UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday.

By REUTERS  
MAY 19, 2020 14:11
SYRIA HAS been destroyed by war. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SYRIA HAS been destroyed by war.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Opposing sides in the Syrian civil war have agreed to reconvene in Geneva for negotiations on the constitution, United Nations Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday, saying that it could provide the arena for bridging "deep, deep mistrust."
After nine years of conflict in Syria, Pedersen referred to "relative calm" in the last rebel-held enclave of Idlib as an opportunity for building confidence. He urged the United States and Russia, who support opposing sides, to start talks and back the peace process.
"As soon as the pandemic situation allows, they have agreed to come to Geneva and they have agreed on an agenda for the next meeting," Pedersen told reporters, referring to the government and opposition.
He did not give a date for the constitutional committee, which struggled to make headway last year, and said that a virtual meeting would not be possible.
"We need this to start somewhere," he said. "The Constitutional Committee could be that arena where confidence starts to build."
Pedersen is the fourth UN envoy to try to mediate peace in Syria where rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad are holding onto a last piece of territory in the northwest.
Fighting has calmed since March when Turkey, which backs some groups opposed to Assad, agreed a ceasefire with Russia.
Pedersen said it was a "great relief" that there had not been more COVID-19 cases in the country, although warned of the risk of a wider spread. He said there had been 64 cases.


Tags Syria United Nations syria civil war
EasyJet hit by cyberattack, hackers access 9 mln customers' details
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 02:14 PM
UK COVID-19 death toll nears 43,000 as scrutiny over strategy grows
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 02:06 PM
WHO expects to have 'more clarity' on Trump letter later in day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 02:04 PM
Spain lifts direct ban on flights from Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 02:02 PM
Indonesia reports 486 new coronavirus infections, 30 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 01:59 PM
Passenger restrictions lifted from rush hour buses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 12:54 PM
Israel to reopen restaurants, cafes May 27
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 12:37 PM
Alleged Israeli airstrike hits southern Syria - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 12:06 PM
Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases with one new death
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 11:40 AM
Philippines reports 224 new coronavirus infections, cases near 13,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 11:38 AM
Russia reports 9,263 new coronavirus infections, total nears 300,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 11:36 AM
One death, no new coronavirus cases reported overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 11:14 AM
New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases for second straight day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:21 AM
Thailand reports 2 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:20 AM
India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:17 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by