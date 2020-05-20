The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Taiwan pres. wants talks with China, but not on 'one country, two systems'

By REUTERS  
MAY 20, 2020 05:29
Taiwan wants dialogue with China but cannot accept its proposal for "one country, two systems", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday after being inagurated for her second and final term in office.
"Here, I want to reiterate the words 'peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue'. We will not accept the Beijing authorities' use of 'one country, two systems' to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo. We stand fast by this principle," she said in a speech.
China uses this system, which is supposed to guarantee a high degree of autonomy, to run the former British colony of Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997. It has offered it to Chinese-claimed Taiwan too, though all major Taiwanese parties have rejected it. 
Burundi heads to poll amid health and violence concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 05:26 AM
California border hospitals hit by surge in COVID-19 cases from Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 05:20 AM
Spanish airline Globalia suspends plans to fly domestic in Brazil
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 04:02 AM
Mexico coronavirus cases hit new daily record of 2,713
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 03:42 AM
China, US coronavirus tensions spill over in UN Syria meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 03:16 AM
Eastern Libyan forces say to move 2-3 km back from Tripoli front
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 02:58 AM
Brazil records 1,179 coronavirus deaths, 271,628 confirmed cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 01:40 AM
Oral argument in ex-Trump aide Flynn's case set for July 16
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 01:14 AM
Republicans put brakes on new coronavirus aid bill in US Congress
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:28 AM
Plaintiff in Roe v. Wade abortion case says she was paid to switch sides
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:27 AM
Venezuelans clamor for gasoline as US weighs response to Iran shipment
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:23 AM
Officials considering renewing concerts in Israel - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:47 PM
Police units deployed in Jerusalem ahead of Laylat al-Qadr
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:31 PM
Two Sudanese citizens caught by IDF on northern border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:07 PM
Hundreds of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:35 PM
