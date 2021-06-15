The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

By REUTERS  
JUNE 15, 2021 13:58
Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, the island's government said, the largest reported incursion to date.
While there was no immediate comment from Beijing, the news comes after the Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement on Sunday scolding China for a series of issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as "slander."
Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained over the last few months of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defense zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.
The latest Chinese mission involved 14 J-16 and six J-11 fighters, as well as four H-6 bombers, which can carry nuclear weapons, and anti-submarine, electronic warfare and early warning aircraft, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said.
It was the largest daily incursion since the ministry began regularly reporting Chinese Air Force activities in Taiwan's ADIZ last year, breaking the previous record of 25 aircraft reported on April 12.
The ministry added that Taiwanese combat aircraft were dispatched to intercept and warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were also deployed to monitor them.
Not only did the Chinese aircraft fly in an area close to the Pratas Islands, but the bombers and some of the fighters flew around the southern part of Taiwan close to the bottom tip of the island, according to a map the ministry provided.
China's Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
China has in the past described such missions as necessary to protect the country's sovereignty and deal with "collusion" between Taipei and Washington.
The United States, which like most countries has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, has watched with alarm the stepped up tensions with Beijing.
China describes Taiwan as its most sensitive territorial issue and a red line the United States should not cross. It has never renounced the possible use of force to ensure eventual unification.
Seven boys injured after firecracker exploded in close proximity
New documents show Trump pressed Justice Dept. to overturn 2020 election
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2021 02:07 PM
IDF Reservist fires weapon into air after Palestinian broke into home
Clashes break out between IDF and Palestinians along Gaza border fence
Fire in Negev: Cause being examined as possible incendiary balloon launch
Former military security official: Hamas will want to test new gov't
Eleven children test positive for coronavirus in Modi'in
Benny Gantz speaks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Gunmen kill four polio workers in Afghanistan's east
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2021 10:18 AM
AstraZeneca's antibody fails to prevent COVID-19 in exposed patients
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2021 09:56 AM
Cache of 20 weapons, including assault, sniper rifles, seized at border
China urges NATO to stop exaggerating 'China threat theory'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2021 07:46 AM
Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2021 01:44 AM
Republican McConnell would block a Biden Supreme Court pick in 2024
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2021 01:42 AM
Jerusalem flag march: US Embassy staff banned from entering Old City
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by