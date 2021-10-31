The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese air force enters air defense zone

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 31, 2021 16:06
Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday to warn off eight Chinese aircraft including fighter jets that entered its air defense zone, its defense ministry said, at a time of heightened tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, often in the southwestern part of its air defense zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.
The Chinese aircraft included six J-16 fighters, one anti-submarine aircraft and one surveillance aircraft, the defense ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.
Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has not ruled out taking by force, says Chinese military activities near the island jeopardize regional stability and repeatedly vows to defend its freedom and democracy.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart on Sunday that the United States opposed actions by China that have increased tensions across the Taiwan Strait, a senior State Department official said.
The official said that during an hour-long meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Rome, Blinken made "crystal clear" that Washington opposes any unilateral changes by Beijing to the status quo there.
Wang told Blinken that tensions over Taiwan were caused by US support for pro-independence forces on the island, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.
A recent increase in Chinese military exercises in Taiwan's air defense identification zone is part of what Taipei views as stepped-up military harassment by Beijing.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen says the island is an independent country and has made modernizing the armed forces, which is well-armed but dwarfed by China's, a top priority.
Earlier this month, Taiwan reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern theater of the zone over a four-day period, marking a dramatic escalation of tension between Taipei and Beijing.
Chinese aircraft have not been flying in Taiwan's air space, but rather its air defense identification zone or ADIZ, a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.
US, allies in talks to get Iran to agree to nuke deal - Blinken
10/31/2021 04:15 PM
One killed in Czech cable car accident
10/31/2021 04:14 PM
Biden meets Erdogan amid tension over defense, human rights
10/31/2021 03:12 PM
China's Wang accuses US of supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan
10/31/2021 03:02 PM
Knife, arson and acid attack on Tokyo train leaves about 10 injured
10/31/2021 02:30 PM
Listen to cry of the earth and the poor, pope urges leaders at COP26
10/31/2021 01:53 PM
Bird flu found in turkeys in kibbutz in northern Israel
10/31/2021 12:05 PM
Gas prices to rise to NIS 6.62 on Sunday night
10/31/2021 11:13 AM
Lebanon's top Christian cleric calls authorities to defuse Gulf crisis
10/31/2021 11:00 AM
3 rockets fall in Baghdad near US embassy - report
10/31/2021 10:04 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 224 new cases, 223 serious cases
10/31/2021 09:35 AM
COVID-19: Unvaccinated children flying to US don't need quarantine - CDC
10/31/2021 01:29 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 618 new cases, 220 in serious condition
10/30/2021 07:26 PM
Trump seeks to block Jan 6 panel's access to his notes, call logs
10/30/2021 07:04 PM
Nineteen Haitians killed as boat sinks on southern coast
10/30/2021 06:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by