The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Taliban delegation visits Islamabad, plans for leadership meeting in Pakistan

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 12:54
A Taliban delegation will arrive in Pakistan's capital on Wednesday for a three-day visit, according to official statements, as both sides in the Afghan peace process continue consultations during a break in negotiations.
The Taliban delegation, led by the militant group's top political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, is set to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the foreign minister during the visit, according to a Pakistan foreign office statement.
Two Taliban political sources in Doha told Reuters they would also hold a meeting in Pakistan among their leadership.
The Taliban last visited Islamabad in August, just before the peace talks with the Afghan government began in Doha as the United States pushed for a political settlement while it withdraws troops from the war-torn country.
After reaching an agreement on procedural ground rules this month, negotiators representing the government and the Taliban are taking a break until Jan. 5 when they will continue to work on an agenda.
Diplomatic sources told Reuters that both sides will continue to consult with their leaderships and other key players over the break.
They added that the next stage will be very challenging as violence rises around the nation and the Afghan government calls for a ceasefire to be top of the agenda, while the Taliban says it should be discussed later.
The Taliban political sources said they would take up the issue of rising violence with their military leaders during their leadership meeting.
"Our field commanders started carrying out more attacks and it created problems for our office in Qatar; therefore our delegation would like to see them and discuss it with them," one of the sources said, adding they would not request attacks stop entirely but explain the problems and suggest they slow.
A Taliban spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ashley Jackson, co-director of the Centre for the Study of Armed Groups at the London-based Overseas Development Institute, said the meeting of the wider Taliban leadership was key to moving forward.
"The Taliban have been able to skate by making almost no concessions...they won't be able to get away with that for much longer, and building up a consensus about what they'll agree to - or not - is now essential," she said.
Khamenei: US hostility toward Iran will not end with Trump's departure
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 12:59 PM
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi securities exchange sign MOU
Health Ministry: We will not vaccinate until we know it is safe
Iran's Rouhani says he is happy that 'lawless' Trump is leaving office
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 10:12 AM
Iran's Supreme Leader to hold first function since health rumors - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 10:11 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Mindanao, Philippines -GFZ
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 01:45 AM
US security adviser returns to US to deal with Russian cyber attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 01:43 AM
Gmail experiencing issues for a second time in a few days
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.26 million, death toll at 1,628,022
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/16/2020 12:14 AM
Head of Shin Bet enters isolation after being exposed to COVID-19 patient
Knesset member Uzi Dayan shares prayer for healing of MK Bitan
Hackers claim to have sold information on Israeli company Shirbit
Biden to name Democratic Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 09:09 PM
Biden, McConnell speak, Biden looks forward to working with him
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 08:29 PM
Aeroflot designates seating to passengers who refuse to wear masks
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2020 06:42 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by