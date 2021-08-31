The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Taliban spokesman declares Afghanistan independence as US leaves Kabul

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 31, 2021 00:40
Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf said, "The last US soldier has left Kabul airport and our country gained complete independence," Al Jazeera TV reported on Monday.
Biden says world will hold Taliban to its commitment on safe passage
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 01:10 AM
FAA says Kabul airport now uncontrolled as US military exits
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2021 12:05 AM
Man shot outside IDF base in Negev, in serious condition
COVID: Unvaccinated 14-year-old hospitalized in serious condition
UK's Raab calls on allies to work to help Afghans leave
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 06:42 PM
COVID booster shots 'not a luxury' - WHO Europe head
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 06:40 PM
Qatari envoy to arrive in Gaza this week - report
Coalition pledge to keep fighting Islamic State after Kabul attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 05:56 PM
Some 200 daycare workers protest in Tel Aviv
Bennett to appoint new Shin Bet head this week
For first time since May, building materials allowed into Gaza - report
Coronavirus in IDF: 2,744 soldiers infected
Taliban condemns US attack in Kabul, says civilians were killed - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 11:04 AM
Caldor fire threatens populated areas in California
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 09:57 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,576 new cases, 731 serious cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by