BREAKING NEWS

Taliban suicide bomber kills three as violence rises despite peace push

By REUTERS  
JULY 8, 2020 15:01
A Taliban suicide bomber detonated an explosive-packed military vehicle on the approach to the provincial governor's residence and police headquarters in the Afghan province of Kandahar on Wednesday, killing at least three people, authorities said.
Bloodshed is escalating anew in Afghanistan even as the United States tries to broker a peace deal between the Taliban and Afghan government after almost two decades of war.
"At around 4 a.m., a suicide bomber driving a large (Afghan security force) truck came under fire from security forces before reaching his goal, but detonated explosives near police headquarters and the governor's residential complex," the governor's spokesman, Bahir Ahmad Ahamdi, said.
Three members of the security forces were killed and 14 people wounded, including civilians, in the attack in the Sha Wali Kot district of Kandahar, he said, and the police headquarters and governor's compound suffered severe damage.
The Taliban claimed responsibility, saying in a statement that the police headquarters had been used as a military hub for security force operations against the Islamist insurgents.
9-year-old from Israel drowned in Russia
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 04:47 PM
White House adviser says another COVID lockdown would be a big mistake
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 04:30 PM
Netanyahu meets with finance minister on coronavirus aide packages
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 03:39 PM
Biogen submits US marketing application for Alzheimer's disease drug
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:59 PM
Iran's coronavirus death toll passes 12,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:53 PM
WHO's Tedros pulls out of UK event after US confirms to exit WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:51 PM
Entire IDF battalion enters quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 02:43 PM
Oman coronavirus cases exceed 50,000 - Health Ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:33 PM
Indonesia reports record daily high of 1,853 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:31 PM
Israel to receive 990 millions gallons of diesel from United States
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 01:42 PM
475 new coronavirus cases in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 12:03 PM
Gantz enters quarantine after possible contact with coronavirus patient
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 11:19 AM
1,320 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, 107 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 11:10 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 700,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 10:54 AM
Kanye West breaks ranks with Trump, vows to win US presidential race
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 10:51 AM
