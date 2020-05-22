The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tankers carrying Iranian fuel approach the Caribbean -data

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2020 18:54
A flotilla of five tankers carrying Iranian fuel for gasoline-starved Venezuela is approaching the Caribbean, with the first vessel expected to reach the South American country's waters on Sunday, according to Refinitiv Eikon tracking data.
Iran is supplying about 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate to Venezuela, according to both governments, sources and calculations made by TankerTrackers.com based on the vessels' draft levels.
The shipments have caused a diplomatic standoff between Iran, Venezuela and the United States as both nations are under U.S. sanctions. Washington is considering measures in response to the shipments, which the administration believes are being paid with gold, a U.S. official told Reuters last week.
Venezuela's defense minister said the military will escort the tankers once they reach the nation's exclusive economic zone.
Iran-flagged tanker Fortune, the first in the flotilla, was approaching the Caribbean Sea on Friday. It has been navigating with its satellite signal on since it passed the Suez Canal earlier in May. The four other vessels are following the same route across the Atlantic Ocean, the Eikon data showed.
The OPEC-member country desperately needs fuel to feed up to 1,800 gasoline stations that have been partially closed for weeks due to insufficient supply from state-run PDVSA's refineries, which until March worked at about 10% of their joint capacity of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd).
Venezuela was consuming 170,000 bpd of gasoline before coronavirus-related lockdown measures. Fuel sales at stations declined to about 40,000 bpd due to rationing, according to independent calculations.
Over a decade of mismanagement and lack of staff combined with U.S. sanctions that since 2019 have limited imports have left the refineries in poor condition. Shipments of equipment in flights by Iran's Mahar Air have arrived in Venezuela in recent weeks to start repair work.
Cuomo: Two regions close to New York City almost ready to reopen
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:59 PM
Libya's Tripoli government retakes more areas of capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:51 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 28,628 on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:50 PM
Khashoggi family forgive killers, opening way to legal reprieve
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:47 PM
Canada 'concerned' about the situation in Hong Kong, calls for dialog
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:31 PM
Biden says US should lead world in condemning China over Hong Kong action
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:51 PM
US sanctions two top Nicaraguan officials -Treasury Department website
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:33 PM
Putin urges more testing as Russia's coronavirus death toll climbs
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 04:54 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises 351 to 36,393
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 04:10 PM
US condemns China's "disastrous proposal" to control Hong Kong -Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:47 PM
Spain eases Madrid lockdown, letting outdoor dining resume
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:43 PM
UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy, PM's spokesman says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:34 PM
Mosques in Saudi Arabia, UAE to stay closed for Eid
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 02:32 PM
NATO to discuss future of Open Skies treaty after US announces withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 01:42 PM
Palestinian woman, daughter arrested in connection to soldier's death
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 01:15 PM
