A third tanker carrying Iranian fuel for distribution in Lebanon has reached the Syrian port city of Baniyas, TankerTrackers.com reported on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Iran-aligned Hezbollah movement says the shipments it is importing should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said last month the Iranian fuel shipments constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Both Syria and Iran are under US sanctions.