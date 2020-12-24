The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Technical glitch causes delay in Health Ministry infection updates

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 15:54
Due to an increase in the number of coronavirus tests being administered all across Israel, thousands of test results are currently being delayed, Ynet reported on Thursday afternoon. 
The backlog is the result of a technical glitch that started earlier this week and has yet to be resolved. As a result of the delay, the release from isolation is also delayed. 
The Health Ministry stated that "the number of tests reached about 90,000 a day. As a result, a backlog of results built up in the computer system and gaps were created that will be completed during the day."
As of this moment, the latest update of infection numbers on the Health Ministry website was reported on Wednesday at 10 pm.


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates Coronavirus Cases
One man killed, nine injured in Highway 6 collision
Police officers questioned after hill-youth's death
Sara Netanyahu gets vaccinated for coronavirus in Jerusalem
Denmark finds 33 cases of new variant of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2020 02:10 PM
Ronen Plot appointed interim chair of Yad Vashem
At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2020 01:09 PM
French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2020 12:41 PM
France's Macron showing no more COVID-19 symptoms, Elysee says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2020 12:23 PM
Kremlin says new US sanctions could complicate Nord Stream 2's completion
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2020 12:07 PM
Settlers attack houses in Kfar Jalud, throw stones, Palestinians claim
Shelah to hold press conference on Thursday
China to suspend UK flights indefinitely - foreign ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2020 10:15 AM
Russia reports record COVID-19 cases and deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2020 10:13 AM
David Bitan's health improves after COVID-19 diagnosis, hospitalization
Ethiopia's PM says forces have been sent into Benishangul-Gumuz region
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2020 09:25 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by