Technical glitch causes delay in Health Ministry infection updates

Due to an increase in the number of coronavirus tests being administered all across Israel, thousands of test results are currently being delayed, Ynet reported on Thursday afternoon.

The backlog is the result of a technical glitch that started earlier this week and has yet to be resolved. As a result of the delay, the release from isolation is also delayed.

The Health Ministry stated that "the number of tests reached about 90,000 a day. As a result, a backlog of results built up in the computer system and gaps were created that will be completed during the day."

As of this moment, the latest update of infection numbers on the Health Ministry website was reported on Wednesday at 10 pm.